Girls Basketball Roundup

DEGRAFF — The Miami East girls basketball game with Riverside Saturday was postponed due to a power outage.

The JV game was completed before the power outage.

The game will be rescheduled.

West Carrollton 66

Tippecanoe 52

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team lost to unbeaten West Carrollton Saturday.

The Pirates led 14-10, 32-22 and 46-36 at the quarter breaks.

Tipp is 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the MVL.

Xenia 53,

Piqua 32

XENIA — The Piqua girls basketball team dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in MVL play.

Xenia led 10-9, 29-19 and 36-27 at the quarter breaks.

Milton-Union 36,

Bethel 35

BETHEL — The Milton-Union girls basketball team went into the Bee Hive Saturday and pulled the upset.

Kearsyn Robison hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs a 36-35 victory.

Milton-Union improved to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the TRC.

Bethel dropped to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the TRC.

Milton led 14-9 after one quarter, but Bethel took a 22-21 halftime lead.

The game was tied 29-29 going to the fourth quarter.

Ava Berberich had 11 points, four assists and three steals and Robison scored 11 points.

Shannon Brumbaugh had six points and nine rebounds and Reagan Fulton had six points, six rebounds and blocked two shots.

Jenna Brumbaugh had five rebounds, four assists and four steals and Annie Smith pulled down seven rebounds.

Covington 44,

Lehman 16

SIDNEY — The Covington girls went on the road and improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the TRC.

Lehman dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the TRC.

Covington led 13-4, 25-6 and 37-8 at the quarter breaks.

Carlie Besecker had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Claudia Harrington added 14 points, eight rebounds, two blocked shots and seven steals and Gracie Anderson had 10 points and blocked two shots.

Claire Fraley had five rebounds and blocked four shots.

Troy Christian 52,

Northridge 18

DAYTON — The Troy Christian girls basketball team used a fast start to improve to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the TRC.

Troy Christian jumped out to a 22-2 first quarter lead extended it to 30-6 at halftime and 41-9 after three quarters.

Brooklyn Lavy had 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and eight steals for the Eagles and Sarah Johnson had 15 points, 10 rebounds, five blocked shots and three steals.

Kathleen Johnson had six points and five rebounds and Jocey Hill and Gracie Kinser had three steals.

Newton 57

TC North 35

LEWISBURG — The Newton girls basketball team improved to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the WOAC with a road win.

The game was tied 9-9 after one quarter.

Newton took a 25-18 halftime lead and increased it to 39-27 after three quarters.

Camryn Gleason led the Indians with 22 points.

Reese Hees had 10 points, Emma Szakal scored nine points and Mercedes Craig scored six points.