Boys Basketball Roundup

Two games were postponed Friday night.

Troy at Fairborn and Lehman Catholic at Miami East were both postponed.

Tippecanoe 66,

West Carrollton 47

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team improved to 2-0 overall and in the MVL.

The Red Devils led 16-12, 31-24 and 55-36 at the quarter breaks.

Stanley Clyne had 21 points and four steals for Tipp.

Cole Coppock added nine points and four steals and Gavin Garlitz had eight points and five rebounds.

Evan Manes scored eight points, Griffin Caldwell scored six points and Jackson Smith had five rebounds.

Troy Christian 47,

Milton-Union 45

TROY — The Eagles won a two overtime thriller in TRC action.

Troy Christian improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the TRC, while Milton-Union dropped to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the TRC.

Milton-Union led 9-8 after one quarter and 20-19 at halftime.

Troy Christian led 36-29 after three quarters and it was tied 37-37 at the end of regulation and 40-40 after the first overtime.

Chase Dohme scored 13 points for Troy Christian, while Ben Major added nine points and seven rebounds.

Alex Free had nine points, six rebounds and five steals and Parker Penrod scored seven points.

Noah King had seven rebounds and four steals.

For Milton-Union, Connor Yates had 12 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots and Blake Brumbaugh had 11 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Cooper Brown had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Nathan Thompson pulled down seven rebounds.

Bethel 51,

Covington 35

BRANDT — The Bethel boys basketball team improved to 2-4 overall and 2-0 in the TRC, while Covington dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-3 in the TRC.

Bethel led 10-9, 25-14 and 39-23 at the quarter breaks.

Casey Keesee led Bethel with 23 points.

Mike Halleg netted 13 and Will Reittinger added 11.

Britton Miller led Covington with 14 points.

Tyler Alexander scored eight and Garret Franley netted six.

Bradford 57,

Ansonia 43

ANSONIA — Bradford improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the WOAC.

The Railroaders led 11-8 after one quarter, but trailed 24-18 at halftime.

Bradford took a 39-30 lead after three quarters.

Tri-Village 76,

Newton 51

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team lost to Tri-Village 76-54 Friday night.

Newton trailed 24-12, 41-26 and 57-38 at the quarter breaks.

Harold Oburn scored 15 points and Chandler Peters added 12.