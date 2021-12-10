YMCA offers Santa and Me Preschool Gym Program

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a fun morning of gym games and a visit from Santa from 9:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 .

They will start out at 9:30 a.m. with a bounce house, gymnastics, and sports, and then Santa will arrive around 10 a.m.

This program is for 2-6 year olds and is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Pre-Registration is encouraged! Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 937-440-9622.

For further questions and information, contact Sierra Woodyard at 440-9622 or s.woodyard@miamicountyymca.net.