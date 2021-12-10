Trustees take oath

Township trustees from townships in Miami County took their oaths of office during a Thursday evening meeting at the Troy VFW Post. Administering the oath was Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell. Newly and re-elected trustees taking the oath included, Mike Maniaci, Newberry Township; Dennis Albaugh, Union Township; Greg Dilts, Elizabeth Township; Tom Mercer, Concord Township; Eric Carey, Lostcreek Township; George Pour, Newberry Township; Randy Mott, Elizabeth Township; Don Pence, Concord Township; Samuel Buchman, Lostcreek Township; Jay Wackler, Newton Township; Ed McMaken, Washington Township.