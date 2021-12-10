Troy schools to end face mask requirement on Jan. 3

By Sam Wildow

TROY — Troy City Schools will be removing its face mask requirement beginning Jan. 3, 2022. Face masks will be suggested, but not required, according to an announcement Troy schools made on Friday afternoon.

“In consultation with our Board of Education, school administrators, and staff, we are announcing today that our face mask requirement will end as of Monday, Jan. 3,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said on Friday. “Students and staff should continue to wear face masks to school next week, but after our return from Christmas break, masks will be recommended, but no longer required.”

Per federal guidelines regarding public transportation, face masks will still be required on school buses.

“The rationale for our decision is this timeline follows the ability for all school-aged children to be immunized if their parents so choose,” Piper said.

Piper also went over the new quarantine procedures in place for the district. Students who are “close contacts,” which is defined as being within six feet for 15 minutes or more of someone who is COVID-positive, will have a choice for quarantine.

“They can either quarantine at home as usual, or if they’re willing to wear a face mask to school, they can continue to come to school as long as they are symptom free,” Piper said.

“We appreciate your cooperation and support as we have navigated this pandemic by taking the appropriate actions to keep our staff and students safe, which is always our top priority,” Piper said. “Like all of you, we look forward to the end of this pandemic, but we will continue to monitor conditions and make changes if the need arises.”