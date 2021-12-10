Troy announces round three of leaf collection

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — On Thursday, Dec. 16, city of Troy street crews will commence the third and final round of the scheduled leaf pick-up. A map showing anticipated pickup dates by address is available at the city website at www.troyohio.gov/leaf-map.

To help provide efficient collection, the city asks that residents:

• Keep leaf piles free of routine yard waste, trash, and rocks.

• Rake leaves to the street one foot out from the curb. Leaving this space between the curb and the leaves will allow drainage of rainwater. Do not block catch basins with piles of leaves.

• Do not place leaf piles around or between parked cars.

Residents can also place leaves in paper yard waste bags curbside on their regular trash collection day. After the final leaf pick-up, this option will still be available to residents.

As in the past, the leaf pick-up will be by zones. The description of the zones and dates for each are as follows:

Zone 1: The area bound on the east by the Corporation line and Ridge Avenue, on the north and west by the Corporation line and on the south by West Main Street, south on I-75 and the Corporation line. Pick-up scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 16 through Wednesday Dec. 22.

Zone 2: Area bound by Ridge Ave. and Peters Road on the East, to include Pleasant View, Premwood and The Heritage; to the South Corporation line and West Corporation line to include Willowcreek. Pick-up scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 30.

Zone 3: Area between Ridge Ave. on the West, Peters Road on the South, South Market Street, Canal Street, Monroe Street and Miami River on the East and the Corporation line on the north. Also, the area between South Market and CSX Railroad, south of Canal Street to include Southview. Pick-up scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3 through Thursday, Jan. 6.

Zone 4: Remainder of East end of town, from CSX Railroad east. Pick-up scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10 through Thursday, Jan 13.

Zone 5: Sherwood area and Culbertson Heights area; also, the remaining sections of Northeast Troy-Meadow Lawn, Heritage Hills, Gaslight Village, Northbrook and up on the hill, including Halifax. Pick-up scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 through Thursday, Jan. 20.

Downtown area: Leaves in this area will be picked up intermittently as time permits.

This schedule is to be considered tentative, subject to weather and equipment delays. For questions, call the city of Troy Central Service & Maintenance Facility at 937-335-1914.