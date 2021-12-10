Santa came to town; TMCS holds Visit With Santa Event

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Santa returned to Broadway Elementary School on Saturday, Dec. 4, for the annual Visit with Santa Event hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS). There were over 430 children of all ages and family members who came to see Santa this year. Participants were encouraged to bring a toy or food item to donate to Needy Basket in Tipp City.

Children were invited to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him what they wanted for Christmas, have their picture taken, and receive a candy cane. Many children gave Santa written lists and colored pictures. Kathy Taylor, the executive director of TMCS, has participated in this event for 35 years. Taylor said, “This is one of our favorite events of the year. We look forward to seeing the returning families and how they’ve grown.”

Victor Thomas, also known as Ranger Vic, returned this year to entertain the children with balloon sculpting. This is his second year participating in this event. Thomas also attends several other programs hosted by TMCS throughout the year.

A new participant this year was Skulldollz Face Painting from Fairborn. The artists painted reindeer faces and snowflakes on the children’s faces. This addition was a big hit with the children and even some parents.

While parents waited in line, their children played various games to help pass the time. There were also several crafts available for the children to make and take home. Attendees were also treated to a Santa snack that included doughnut holes, pretzels, milk, and orange juice.

Taylor added, “TMCS would like to thank the people that donated their time, money, and in-kind donations to help make this event a success.” Sponsors included Meijer, Thrivent Financial Action Teams, Abbott, and the Tippecanoe Masonic Lodge. Volunteers present were from Abbott, Tippecanoe High School Octagon Club, and Optimist’s Club. This event takes place on the first Saturday of December each year. Photos taken at the event are posted on the TMCS Facebook page.

TMCS is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. It provides recreational, educational, cultural and social programs. Visit its website for more information at tmcomservices.org.