Piqua Health Department to begin transfer of files to Miami County Public Health

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua Health Department will permanently close on Dec. 30, 2021. File transfers from the Piqua Health Department to Miami County Public Health will begin on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The Piqua office will continue to serve customers until the end of 2021.

Beginning Jan. 3, 2022, Miami County Public Health will be the point of contact for licensing, complaints, and inquiries regarding food operations, tattoo and body art licensing, public swimming pool licensing, plumbing permits, and animal bites.

Vital statistics services including birth and death records will also be available from Miami County Public Health. Birth records are available in any Health Department in the state the person if was born in Ohio. Death records are available at the County Health Department where the death occurred.

The Miami County Public Health can provide vital records by telephone at (937) 573-3513.

In addition, beginning Jan. 3, 2022, city staff in the Piqua Development Department will handle contractor registrations and citizen complaints regarding nuisance conditions on properties. The Development Department is will be available at (937) 778-2049.