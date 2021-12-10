Piqua boys hold off Xenia to win season opener

PIQUA — The Xenia boys basketball team came to Garbry Gymnasium Friday night looking for the first win of the season.

But, Piqua had other ideas.

In the Indians season opener, Piqua got off to a fast start and held on for a 59-55 victory.

Xenia dropped to 0-5 overall and in the MVL.

Piqua will play at West Carrollton Tuesday.

Bryson Roberts came out firing, hitting his first three 3-point attempts and four in the first quarter as Piqua jumped out to an 11-0 lead.

A jumper by Anson Cox put Piqua up 14-2 and the Indians were leading 16-5 when Bryson Roberts hit another 3-pointer to make the lead 19-5 after one quarter.

Piqua was still in front 32-18 at halftime, with Dre’Sean and Bryson Roberts combining for 23 of the 32 points.

With Josh Crusey hitting three 3-pointers in the second half, Piqua led 43-33 after three quarters and was still up by double digits with 2:30 remaining.

That’s when Xenia’s press gave Piqua problems and Xenia came charging back.

Xenia’s Damien Weaver hit a jumper with 29.5 seconds left to get the Bucs within 54-50.

After a Piqua turnover, Weaver hit a jumper with 23 seconds to go to make it 54.52.

Tanner Kemp got behind the Xenia press for a layup to make it 56-52 and Dre’Sean Roberts hit a free throw to make it 57-52, but Weaver drained an NBA 3-point to get Xenia within 57-55 with 2.4 seconds to go.

On the inbounds, Dre’Sean Roberts was fouled and hit both free throws for the final margin.

Piqua hit nine 3-pointers in the game.

Dre’Sean Roberts led Piqua with 21 points and Bryson Roberts added 14.

Crusey scored nine points and Kemp added eight points.

Weaver led Xenia with 15 points.

Rei’Shaun Sanders scored 13 points and Juan Underwood and Kellan Starks both scored six points.