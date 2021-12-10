Girls Basketball Roundup

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls remained unbeaten in Three Rivers Conference play with a 47-24 win over Troy Christian Thursday night.

Miami East is 4-3 overall and 3-0 in TRC play, while Troy Christian drops to 2-4 overall and 2-2 in TRC play.

East led 11-6, 22-10 and 39-11 at the quarter breaks.

Paxton Hunley had 12 points and six steals, while Maryn Gross had nine points, six rebounds and four steals.

Logan Phillips and Kennedee Elifritz both scored six points.

McKayah Musselman had six rebounds, Jacqueline Kadel had five steals and Kayly Fetters had three assists.

Bethel 50,

Northridge 9

DAYTON — The Bethel girls basketball team improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the TRC.

Bethel led 19-2, 35-3 and 46-6 at the quarter breaks.

Kerrigan Calhoun had 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.

Karley Moore added 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and seven steals and Maddie Montgomery had seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and six steals.

Emma Evans had six points and six rebounds and Zoe Drummond had five rebounds.

Lehman 36,

Riverside 20

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team improved to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the TRC.

Lehman led 16-4, 25-12 and 32-18 at the quarter breaks.

Mara O’Leary led Lehman with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Heidi Toner had six points, seven rebounds and three steals and Caroline Wesner scored six points.

Taylor Geise had three assists and three steals and Layla Platfoot had four steals.

Tri-Village 66,

Newton 38

NEW MADISON — The Newton girls basketball team dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the WOAC with a road loss.

Tri-Village led 24-6, 51-17 and 65-29 at the quarter breaks.

Reese Hess had 15 points for Newton and Camryn Gleason added 11 points.