Area briefs

Echo Hills Golf Course closing for season

PIQUA – Echo Hills Golf Course will close (end of the day) on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, due to staff shortage and maintenance of the clubhouse.

During the winter closure, membership purchases will be available through the Environmental and Recreation Services office please call 937-778-2085 for details. The course will re-open in March as weather permits.

Winter Solstice event canceled

TROY —A Winter Solstice event at the Brukner Nature Center previously scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 16, has been canceled.

For more information, the Brukner Nature Center can be reached at (937) 698-6493 or visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com.

Troy BOE to meet Dec. 13

TROY — The Troy Board of Education will hold a regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 in the Troy Junior High School library.

Pinterest Craft of the Month set for Dec. 14

WEST MILTON – The Pinterest Craft of the Month will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Milton-Union Public Library. Registration is required. Adults, join the library for the Pinterest Craft of the Month. They will learn how to make a Button Christmas Ornament. The tutorial will be on their Facebook page on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. All supplies are provided but spots are limited. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Covington BOE to meet Dec. 16

COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. This meeting will be held in the Elementary Media Center, 807 Chestnut St. in Covington. This is an open meeting, and the public is welcome to attend.

MMHA board to meet Dec. 16

TROY — Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority (MMHA) board will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 16. It will be in the large conference room in the MMHA/CAC building. This is at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy.

BINGO for books

WEST MILTON – On Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m., Join Staci at the Milton-Union Public Library for an evening of BINGO and fun! Prizes will be awarded for each round. Registration is required. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.