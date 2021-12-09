Troy girls basketball gets band back together; Tippecanoe girls top Piqua

XENIA — The Troy girls basketball team got the band back together Wednesday night.

For the first time all season, coach Jeremy Hughes had his entire team available, including senior guard Macie Taylor.

The Wright State signee saw her first action of the season and scored 20 points in a 55-41 victory.

Taylor needs 20 points Saturday when the Trojans host Fairborn to break the school career scoring record.

Makenzee Maschino and Amyannah Tucker each scored eight points.

Tippecanoe 55,

Piqua 22

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team got back on track with a 55-22 win over Piqua Wednesday in MVL action.

Tipp, 2-2 overall and 1-1- in the MVL, will play at West Carrollton Saturday.

Piqua, 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the MVL, will play at Xenia Saturday.

Tipp led 19-3, 31-6 and 45-18 at the quarter breaks.

Ashley Aselelage had a big game for Tipp with 10 points, 14 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Samantha Wall had 12 points and six rebounds and Laney Cleckner had nine points and five rebounds.

Olivia Spiller had six points and dished out four assists and Emma Stallard had three steals.

Kenzi Anderson led Piqua with 10 points and Chloe Stewart had three steals.