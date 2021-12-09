Piqua Arts Council helps local Cub Scouts earn Honorary Art Badges

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — On Tuesday, the Piqua-local Cub Scout Pack 76 Tiger and Liondens made their way to the Piqua Arts Council to learn about the arts, to explore the member’s art gallery on display, and to create their own piece of artwork. The local Cub Scouts consisted of young boys and girls, around the ages of 6 and 7.

The scouts spent their time with Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper. Knepper exhibited the member’s gallery that is on display at the office, as well as performing and instructing a craft-making project. Using construction paper, scissors, and glue, Knepper carefully constructed Santa, reindeer, and elf shaped Christmas ornaments. He then helped the scouts make their own Santa ornament, which they were able to take home.

“We always enjoy the opportunity to work with youth and help them identify with their inner artist,” said Knepper. “This was a great group of kids and a small enough group we could manage in our limited space.”

Knepper closed out the evening by showing the scouts a few magic tricks that he had learned when he was younger. The scouts enjoyed their time at the Piqua Arts Council as they were able to learn more about a variety of art methods, as well as the skills they can use and practice in order to perform these different techniques.

By the end of the night, the scouts fulfilled two art requirements needed for their badges, with the help of the Piqua Arts Council.