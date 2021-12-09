Paul G. Duke Foundation welcomes grant applications in 2022

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The trustees of The Paul G. Duke Foundation are pleased to announce that on Jan. 1, 2022, they will begin accepting grant applications on a rolling basis from nonprofit organizations in the Miami County area.

The trustees had suspended their typical grantmaking in response to the pandemic and focused on the highly responsive Targeted Acts of Kindness initiative, providing Miami County’s nonprofits with support for immediate, pandemic-related needs to help ensure these organizations were able to continue their crucial services for Miami County’s residents. Over the course of the past two years, 20 organizations have benefited from almost $250,000 in Targeted Acts of Kindness grants.

For 2022, the Duke Foundation’s trustees encourage nonprofit organizations serving the Miami County area to apply for grants. Grantmaking interests focus on programs benefiting children, young adults, and families in the areas of social services, education, health, and the arts. Applications will now be accepted on a rolling basis. More information on applying for grants can be found at paulgdukefoundation.org.

The mission of the Paul G. Duke Foundation is to be a catalyst to enhance the quality of life in the Miami County area. The Duke Foundation, a Supporting Foundation of the Columbus Foundation, was established in 1983 by Paul G. Duke, a Miami County businessman and philanthropist. Duke’s philanthropic activities have been continued by his daughter, Patricia Duke Robinson, an active community volunteer and advocate for the residents of Miami County.

Robinson has entrusted stewardship of the foundation to dedicated leaders from the Miami County community, who are committed to building on the foundation’s nearly four decades of strategic grantmaking and investment in the region.

The Duke Foundation’s Board of Trustees is Linda A. Daniel; William J. McGraw, III, Esq.; Deborah Miller; Rayce Robinson; Ronald B. Scott; and Wade H. Westfall. Patricia Duke Robinson serves as President Emeritus.