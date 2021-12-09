Miami County restaurant inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

Oct. 27

• Bob Evans Restaurants LLC #434, 22 Weller Dr., Tipp City: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Improper bare-hand contact with RTE foods. Observed line cook bare hand toast that was put into a to-go container. The line cook was instructed to discard the toast, wash their hands, and don gloves.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Hand-washing sink is being used for purposes other than hand-washing. Observed a glass cup lying in the hand sink near the to-go area. Sink appeared to have staining and debris in it. Hand-wash sink is to be used for hand-washing only.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Inside of equipment throughout the facility were observed with food residue and debris.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed food debris and build up on floors throughout the kitchen and serving area.

Oct. 29

• Speedway #3424, 1475 W. Market St.,Troy: Standard Inspection

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Hand-washing sink is being used for purposes other than hand-washing. Observed food utensils in the hand sink along the food prep line. Hand sinks may only be used for washing hands.

Improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. Observed trash behind the dumpster in the enclosure.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the facility were observed with food debris/dust/dirt build up. Increase cleaning frequency.

Nov. 1

• Pizza Hut 334, 1480 W. Main St., Troy: Standard Inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed a bag of cut ham that was not date marked. PIC stated it was opened yesterday and they would label it as such.

Improper storage of food items. Observed containers without lids in the left and right reach-in coolers. Containers should have lids on them when not in use to prevent contamination from debris.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed all storage racks in the facility to be in need of cleaning. Recommended cleaning the racks as they go through operations rather than waiting until the buildup is apparent. Bottoms and faces of all coolers/walk-ins need to be cleaned as well. All equipment shall be clean to sight and touch per the food code.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed out of service cooler between proofer and freezer to be leaking a small amount of water onto the floor. Recommend repair of equipment to fix condensation leak issue.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Outside the walk-in cooler on the lefthand side, broken or cracked tile cove base finish was observed. Repair.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed floors and corners near walls and equipment throughout the facility to be in need of cleaning. Observed walk-in cooler walls to have mold-like buildup on them. Observed ventilation near back hand-sink adjacent to restroom to have a large amount of dust buildup. Walls near ventilation also are starting to have dust buildup. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed such as after closing. This requirement does not apply to cleaning that is necessary due to a spill or other accident.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed reach-in cooler (across from pizza oven) middle hood to be broken and not shutting/sealing properly. Repair or replace.

Comments: Observed general cleaning needed throughout the facility on non-food contact surfaces.

Be diligent on the cleaning as much as possible to avoid build-up on equipment and storage.

• Cassanos #11, 1201 Experiment Farm Rd., Troy: Standard Inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed a stack of pizza trays from the night before on the clean rack that were covered in food debris and residue build-up. Upon informing the PIC, the pizza screens were placed at the 3-compartment sink to be cleaned and sanitized.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the undercounter portion of the pizza prep unit, observed a container of chicken and sausage without proper date labels. Upon informing the PIC, the items without date marks were pulled and discarded voluntarily.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. The pizza block cutting board was observed severely discolored. If bleaching agent does not remove severe staining, replace or resurface so the cutting block can be effectively cleaned and sanitized.

Repeat: No sanitizer test kit available for quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution. Obtain the proper test strips.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Non-food contact surfaces throughout the RFE observed with food debris and residue type build-up.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. The floors throughout under and behind equipment were in need of a deep and thorough cleaning.

• Dad’s Carry Out, 249 Union St., Troy: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments: Operation in good standing and function at the time of inspection.