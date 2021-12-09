Miami County real estate transactions

Troy

• Christopher Dunlap and Katherin Dunlap to Brady Wilson and Sena M. Wilson, one lot, $125,000.

• Gretchen E. Kennett to Cristopher Dunlap and Katherine Dunlap, two lots, $284,900.

• Andrew B. Trump and Whitney Trump to Whitney Trump and AKA Whitney Marie Trump, one lot, $0.

• Patricia E. Davis, Estate of the Patricia Elaine Davis, and Todd D. Severt, administrator, to Peggy Detrick and Shawn Detrick, one lot, $185,000.

• SHS Investment Company to Phillips Holdings LLC, one lot, $640,000.

• 3 Gen D, LLC to Brittany D. Kavcsak and Christopher A. Kavcsak, one lot, $175,000.

• James Weaver Holdings, LLC to Jane Schoewe and Mark Schoewe, one lot, $275,000.

• Sonya Ann Gorkowski to Todd B. Whitacre, one lot, $149,000.

• Estate of Philip Poling to Diana L. Elson, one lot, $0.

• Ashley M. Weekley and Zachary P. Weekly to Jessie Curtis Hawes and Jaclyn Rose Price, one lot, $175,000.

• Estate of Lloyd R. Perry to Judy M. Perry, one lot, $0.

• Aaron M. Weaver and Nicole Weaver to Samantha Eileen Koverman and Joseph T. Reed, one lot, $150,000.

• Carol R. Eagle and Daniel L. Eagle to Carol R. Eagle, trustee, Daniel L. Eagle, trustee, and Eagle Family Trust, one lot, $0.

• William J. Gambrel to Deborah Gambrel and Del Gambrel, one lot, $0.

• Janie S. Kear, attorney in fact, Carol A. Renshaw, NKA, and Carol A. Urick to Rachel Adams, one lot, $140,000.

• Gregg Family Investments, LTD, to Brett A. Francis and Kristin N. Francis, one lot, $692,900.

• Linda Snipes to Deborah A. Jones, one lot, $185,000.

Piqua

• Charles B. Robinson to Kaitlyn Reister, one lot, $121,000.

• B&D Realty Investments, LLC to Stephanie L. Williams, two lots, $87,600.

• Charles L. Perkins and Kristina M. Perkins to Ekroop, LLC, one lot, $79,900.

• Debra A. Adams, William C. Adams, and Kathleen A. Grise to Melanie S. Bard and Tanner G. Grise, two lots, $88,000.

• Estate of Philip D. Campbell to Rosita Campbell, one lot, $0.

• Glenita Jay, Gale E. Sillman, and Glenita Sillman, NKA, to Terry Stamper, one lot, $50,000.

• Maurice E. Ary to A&W Wallace, LLC, one lot, $87,500.

• Gerald L. Stull and Marilyn A. Stull to Angela K. Voorhees, one lot, $139,500.

• Randy Buroker, co-executor, Estate of Shirley Buroker, Melissa Felver, AKA, Melissa Little, co-executors, to Sullenberger Rentals, LLC, two lots, $30,000.

• Angela Kay Johnson and Thomas Scott to Michael C. Brookhart and Pamelia G. Brookhart, one lot, $25,000.

Tipp City

• Merchant 31, LLC and Paul H. Shaneyfelt to Kari D. Underwood and Mark L. Underwood, II, one lot, $191,000.

• David K. Holzapfel and Karon Holzapfel to David K. Holzapfel, co-trustee, Karon E. Holzapfel, co-trustee, and Holzapfel Family Trust, one lot, $0.

Huber Heights

• NVR, Inc. to Heather Wilson and Joshua T. Wilson, one lot, $357,600.

• Nargiza Kuchiyeva to Eldar Kuchiyeva and Sabina Mamedova, one lot, $0.

• NVR, Inc. to John L. Flax, Jr., and Marcia M. Flax, one lot, $292,500.

West Milton

• Greg Kinnison Trust and Greg Kinnison, trustee, to Erika M. Berner and Rusty W. Berner, one lot, $303,000.

Covington

• Deire J. Layman and Todd H. Layman to Kristen A. Leistner and Martin S. Leistner, one lot, $170,000.

Springcreek Township

• David W. Lloyd and Rhonda Jill Lloyd to Katie Holt and Nikolas Holt, one lot, $258,000.

• Kevin Langford to Mark W. Gambill and Shannon M. Gambill, 2.00 acres, $53,900.

Bethel Township

• John W. Gibson and Lindsey A. L. Gibson to Janell L. Gibson and Janell L. Wells, NKA, one lot, $0.

• Christopher B. Stringer to Kellie S. Stringer, one lot, $0.

• Eva Wills, Jimmy Wills, and Mandy Wills to Kimberly E. Hauschild and John K. Hockett, one lot, $239,900.

Laura

• Danny L. Self to Cindy A. Flint, two lots, $0.

Newberry Township

• Fred W. Fanning to Mill-Properties, Inc., 68.217 acres, $682,200.

Monroe Township

• Ashley Thorsky and Zachary S. Thorsky to Holly S. Knox, one lot, $185,000.

• Douglas J. Buckley, successor trustee, and Buckley Trust, to Carolyn R. Price and James A. Price, 5.790 acres, $298,800.

• Angela Replogle and Bartholomew Replogle to Storage Kingdom, LLC, 10.020 acres, $0.

Elizabeth Township

• Hauser Contracting Service Inc. to Rachel Kipling, 1.006 acres, $380,000.

Staunton Township

• Daniel R. Cross and Wanda P. Cross to Shawn H. Cross, one lot, $0.

Concord Township

• Angela Replogle and Bartholomew Replogle to Stone Circle, LLC, one lot, $0.