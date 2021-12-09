Miami County marriage licenses

By

Michelle Mable Thornton, 55, of Covington, to James David Apple, 51, of Russia.

Toby Nathaniel Arnold, 44, to Virginia Ann Cruea, 40, both of Tipp City.

April Nicole Resnicky, 26, to Cody James Minnich, 28, both of Piqua.

Boz Harrison Howard, 23, of Beavercreek, to Adrianna Marie Walker, 22, of Piqua.

Brianna Marie Howard, 23, to Dannie Lee Fergerson Jr., 26, both of Troy.

Terry Lee Thompson, 58, of Piqua, to Vicki Lynn Lehman, 52, of Union.

Heather Dawn Ford, 46, to Larry Leroy Emrick III, 40, both of Troy.

Lydia Suanne Heidenreich, 20, Michael Angelo Schubert, 20, both of Piqua.

Duane Rex Lillicrap, 62, to Rhonda Irene Lyle, 51, both of Piqua.

Gracie Elizabeth Cavinee, 23, to Jack Arthur Tonges, 24, both of Batesville, Ind.

Eric Brian Karns, 46, to Christina Ann Welch, 38, both of Troy.

Kimberly Sue Morris, 56, to John Wiley Fouts, 60, both of Troy.

Jeremy Brian Yingst, 31, to Kelly Renee Turner, 41, both of Covington.

Jessie Bernard Atkins IV, 41, to Lacey Lynn Clark, 32, both of Troy.

Olivia Morgan Herron, 29, to Corie Edward Frederick, 32, both of Tipp City.