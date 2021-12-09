Edison State teams sweep Clark State

PIQUA — In the second of four meetings with Clark State, the Edison State community college basketball teams swept the Eagles in non-conference action Wednesday.

MEN

The Edison State men, 7-3, opened a 41-35 halftime lead and held on for an 81-73 victory.

Ibrahima Athie had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Sekou Maiga had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Jordan Howard had 11 points and five rebounds and Jaylen Robinson had 15 points and four assists.

Avante Martin had six rebounds and Mike Kennedy dished out six assists.

Edison was 27 of 68 from the floor for 40 percent, including 10 of 24 from long range for 42 percent. The Chargers converted 17 of 24 free throws for 71 percent.

Edison had 50 rebounds and 17 turnovers.

WOMEN

The Edison State women improved to 10-0 with a 107-51 victory.

Edison led 24-10, 49-21 and 83-32 at the quarter breaks.

Makayla Blount had 19 points and three steals and Whitney Staggs added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Allison Siefring had 11 points, Victoria Newland had 10 points and five rebounds, Kailah Johnson scored eight points and Maddy Bakosh had seven points and dished out seven assists.

Kierra Wendel had eight points, Nia Johnson had eight points, eight rebounds and three steals and Haileigh Behnken added eight points.

Edison was 45 of 85 from the floor for 53 percent, including six of 17 from 3-point range for 35 percent. The Chargers made 11 of 14 free throws for 79 percent.

Clark State was 18 of 61 from the floor for 30 percent, including two of 13 from 3-point range for 15 percent. The Eagles converted 13 of 20 free throws for 65 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 50-37 and had 13 turnovers to Clark State’s 30.