Area briefs

YMCA Offers Saturday Night Live

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim Event on Saturday, Dec. 11, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with gym games, a bounce house, and swimming. Drop off begins at 6:00pm and pick up is at 8:45pm Saturday. Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at (937) 440-9622. Cost is $10 Members and $16 Non-Members. Registration is limited, so register early! For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at (937)773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Dam removal meeting canceled

PIQUA — The public meeting previously scheduled to be held on Dec. 16, 2021 to present the Great Miami River Dam Removal Feasibility Study findings has been canceled due to unanticipated circumstances. The meeting will be rescheduled to a future date and public notice will be provided upon determined.

MCD meeting set for Dec. 16

DAYTON — The Board of Directors of the Miami Conservancy District and its Subdistricts will hold its regular meeting on Dec. 16 at noon at the Marriott, 1414 South Patterson Blvd. in Dayton. The regular meeting will be preceded by a work session at 10 a.m.

Blood drives planned

COVINGTON — The Community Blood Center needs blood donations during Christmas week to keep the holiday blood supply bright. Give blood at one of the following blood drives:

• The Covington Eagles community blood drive Monday, Dec. 20, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 715 East Broadway, Covington.

• The Piqua Knights of St. John community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 110 South Wayne, Piqua.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the “Be a Hometown Hero This Holiday” fleece blanket with CBC blood drop logo. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

TMCS office holiday hours

TIPP CITY — In observance of the Christmas Holidays, the Tipp Monroe Community Services office will be closed beginning Dec. 24 and will reopen at 8 a.m., Monday, Jan. 3.

If immediate attention is needed, call 937-667-8631. Messages will be checked during these closures.