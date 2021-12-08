Piqua High School senior Izzy King signs with IU East

PIQUA — It was a special day for Piqua High School senior Izzy King.

The smile on the face of the daughter of Ryan and Amanda King told you that.

King made her college choice official, signing with Indiana University East.

And King said there were a lot of things that made her college choice an easy one.

“I wanted to be close enough to home that my family can come watch me,” King, who will be a throwers on the IU East track and field team, said. “I really liked the coach and the school and I have heard a lot of good things about the school.”

King was also looking at it from and educational standpoint.

“There are a lot of job opportunities close to there,” she said. “I am not sure what my major will be. I am going to try some different things to see.”

King, a standout in tennis as well, will miss playing that sport on a competitive level — but looks forward to her opportunity in track and field.

“I will miss it because I have been playing tennis for six years,” she said. “But, I am looking forward (to focusing) on track and field. I do (think it is going to help her).”

Ironically, it was her tennis that attracted her to IU East track and field coach Dr. Chris Buckler.

“Her tennis is one of the things that I liked,” Buckler said. “She is a three-sport athlete, which is something we are always looking for. Because, track and field is different in college. It is pretty much year-around. So, we are always looking for athletes who are used to competing year around.

“Izzy (King) is very athletic, so I am excited about getting her in the javelin as well as the other throws. And you couldn’t ask for a better family. They are all in on track and really support her.”

Piqua track and field coach Travis Nees knows King’s best years throwing are ahead of her.

“Absolutely,” Nees said. “She is going to be one of our captains this spring. I think she is going to have a great year and provide great leadership. We are counting on her heavily.”

King also is looking forward to a big senior year with Piqua throws coach Autumn Reaves, a former state qualifier at Piqua.

“Coach Reaves does a such a great job coaching us,” King said. “She is always helping me improve my technique. I am hoping to get to 35-feet in the shot put and 100-feet in the discus.”

And the is excited about the next opportunity ahead of her after high school.

“I am really excited,” she said. “I have never thrown the javelin. I can’t wait.”

Just like with the college experience she will have at IU East.