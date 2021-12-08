Covington to make intersection changes

By Kelsi Langston

For the Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — The village of Covington will see changes to several intersections in 2022. Village council met on Monday night and waived the three reading rule in order to approve an ordinance that will convert multiple intersections from two-way stops into four-way stops. Changes will be made to the junctions of Bridge Street and Pearl Street, Thompson Street and Pearl Street, Spring Street and Pearl Street, Walnut Street and Pearl Street, and Main Street and Lyndsey Street.

Also approved on its first reading was a resolution allowing the village to enter into a contract with Frank Patrizio, who acts as legal counsel for the village. The first reading was held for a resolution to allow a settlement between the village of Covington and a landowner over a disputed portion of property.

A second reading was held on an ordinance for the adoption of the 2022 budget. According to Village Administrator Kyle Hinkelman, the budget for 2022 will add funds for the maintenance of parks and other spaces in the village that have been brought to village administration’s attention by community members. The budget also includes a line item for events such as the Hometown Christmas celebration. In addition, it will fund part of the new Wastewater Treatment Plant, the High Street road project, allot funds for matching grants, and allow for some improvements to the Covington Government Center.

When asked by councilwoman Dawn Duff if there will be a line item in the budget for funds dedicated to the Fort Rowdy Museum, Hinkelman responded that there is not currently any funding set aside for that purpose. “If Council makes that determination [that] they would like to put funding in, we certainly have the ability to do so,” he said. Hinkelman added, “I want to make it clear though, there is no obligation for the village to support the historical society … We’ve gone through the legal channels to assure the agreement — the lease agreement that exists — there’s no obligation. With that said, if the village sees the value in the historical society, I certainly would say that our budget could support something like that if the council was supportive.”

Approved upon third reading were ordinances for modification to the Employee Manual; modification to the Position Description Plan, Creation of New Positions, and Employee Title Changes; 2022 Salary Ordinance; and a resolution for modification to the Village Administrator Contract.

Mayor Ed McCord shared that he received much positive feedback from community members regarding the Covington Hometown Christmas celebration, which was held Dec. 3-4. The event included food donated by local churches, lunch with Santa hosted by the J.R. Clarke Public Library, and a performance by the Covington High School Choir. The village held an awards ceremony recognizing the winners of the home decorating contest and the winners of the children’s coloring contest. Included in the administrator’s report was an update on the status of a new leaf vacuum, which arrived the day of the council meeting, as well as the mention of a quarterly newsletter planned to be implemented in 2022.