Bowling Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua boys bowling team improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the MVL with an 1,802-1,681 win over Butler at Breakpoint Entertainment.

Connor Bollinger led Piqua with games of 193 and 138 for a 331 series.

Dylan Jenkins had games of 148 and 159 for a 307 series and Collin Snyder had games of 154 and 141 for a 295 series.

Ethan Snyder had games of 151 and 136 for a 287 series and Brayden Soliday added games of 114 and 151 for a 265 series.

Piqua rolled baker games of 164 and 153.

GIRLS

Piqua 1,466,

Butler 1,457

PIQUA — The Piqua girls bowling team won a close match at Breakpoint Entertainment to improve to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the MVL.

Katelyn Brown had games of 152 and 147 for a 297 series to lead Piqua.

Lauren Hicks rolled games of 160 and 116 for a 276 series and Kiya Treon had games of 115 and 107 for a 222 series.

Lillian Kirk had games of 113 and 107 for a 220 series, while Miranda Sweetman had games of 110 and 103 for a 213 series.

Piqua had baker games of 115 and 121.

Tippecanoe 1,579,

Stebbins 556

TROY — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team opened the season with an MVL win at Troy Bowl.

Isabeall Janney led Tipp with 141 and 144 for a 285 series.

Emily Von Krosigk had games of 127 and 142 for a 269 series and Pressly Combs rolled games of 110 and 159 for a 269 series.

Julian Arblaster had games of 113 and 122 for a 235 series and Reganne Dilbone had games of 134 and 97 for a 231 series.

Tipp rolled duplicate games of 145 in the baker games.