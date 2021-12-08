Bowling Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua boys bowling team improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the MVL with an 1,802-1,681 win over Butler at Breakpoint Entertainment.
Connor Bollinger led Piqua with games of 193 and 138 for a 331 series.
Dylan Jenkins had games of 148 and 159 for a 307 series and Collin Snyder had games of 154 and 141 for a 295 series.
Ethan Snyder had games of 151 and 136 for a 287 series and Brayden Soliday added games of 114 and 151 for a 265 series.
Piqua rolled baker games of 164 and 153.
GIRLS
Piqua 1,466,
Butler 1,457
PIQUA — The Piqua girls bowling team won a close match at Breakpoint Entertainment to improve to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the MVL.
Katelyn Brown had games of 152 and 147 for a 297 series to lead Piqua.
Lauren Hicks rolled games of 160 and 116 for a 276 series and Kiya Treon had games of 115 and 107 for a 222 series.
Lillian Kirk had games of 113 and 107 for a 220 series, while Miranda Sweetman had games of 110 and 103 for a 213 series.
Piqua had baker games of 115 and 121.
Tippecanoe 1,579,
Stebbins 556
TROY — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team opened the season with an MVL win at Troy Bowl.
Isabeall Janney led Tipp with 141 and 144 for a 285 series.
Emily Von Krosigk had games of 127 and 142 for a 269 series and Pressly Combs rolled games of 110 and 159 for a 269 series.
Julian Arblaster had games of 113 and 122 for a 235 series and Reganne Dilbone had games of 134 and 97 for a 231 series.
Tipp rolled duplicate games of 145 in the baker games.