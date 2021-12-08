Basketball Roundup

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team cruised to a 79-36 win over Miami Valley Tuesday night.

Newton led 26-9, 46-20 and 65-32 at the quarter breaks.

Chandler Peters scored 33 points,

Harold Oburn added 12 and Hudson Montgomery scored 10 points.

Newton, 1-3, will host Tri-Village Friday in OCCAC action.

Lehman 63,

Ansonia 32

ANSONIA — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team improved to 3-1 with a 63-32 win over Ansonia.

Lehman led 20-8, 37-13 and 47-29 at the quarter breaks.

Justin Chapman had 22 points and eight rebounds.

Michael McFarland scored 16 points and A’Zon Steele added 10 points.

Lehman will play at Miami East Friday night.

Tecumseh 68,

Bethel 64

NEW CARLISLE — The Bethel boys basketball team dropped to 1-4 on the season.

The Bees will host Covington Friday night.

Bethel led 20-16 after one quarter and 33-29 at halftime.

Tecumseh took a 54-51 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

GIRLS

Milton-Union 37,

Brookville 24

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls evened its record at 2-2 Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs will host Covington Thursday in TRC action.

Brookville led 9-7 after one quarter, but Milton-Union took 21-17 halftime led and increased it to 29-22 after three quarters.

Shannon Brumbaugh had a big game with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 10 points, five rebounds and six steals and Ava Berberich had six points, four assists and three steals.

Kearsyn Robinson had three assists.