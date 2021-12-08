Area briefs

Miami County YMCA taking sign-ups

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will begin taking registrations for Winter I Session classes on Monday, Dec. 13, for members and Thursday, Dec. 16, for non-members. Classes will begin the week of Jan. 3 and last for seven weeks. This session includes many recreation and fitness options such as swim lessons, group exercise, gymnastics, youth sports and much more.

The Y will be taking online registrations at its website www.miamicountyymca.net. Registrations will also be accepted at the desks and over the phone. For more information, call Donn Craig at 440-9622 or visit www.miamicountyymca.net.

TMCS Snowman Building Contest

TIPP CITY — Winter is here, but will it snow? The staff at Tipp Monroe Community Services is counting on it. The organization is holding their second annual Snowman Building Contest from now through March 1.

According to the TMCS director, Kathy Taylor, “It’s easy to participate. All you have to do is build a snowman and email TMCS a picture.” All photos must be emailed to ksonnanstine@tmcomservices.org before March 1.

This contest is open to all residents of Tipp City and Monroe Township only. It is free to enter, but you must register at tmcomservices.org to be included in the contest. The top three snowmen will receive something really “cool!” Don’t forget to be creative. Props, themes, colors are all encouraged. All entries must be “family friendly.” Visit the TMCS website, tmcomservices.org, for official contest rules.

High Nooner’s book discussion set

WEST MILTON – At noon on Thursday, Dec. 16, join the Milton-Union Public Library for a casual book discussion over “Jingle all the Way” by Debbie Macomber. Books are available in the library, through the Ohio Digital Library and HOOPLA. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Winter Solstice at BNC

TROY— Join the Brukner Nature Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, for its Winter Solstice Event featuring the art of Charley Harper and presentation by Ohio Division of Wildlife Staff.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for you to enjoy a holiday treats and sweets along with a mug of hot chocolate or flavored coffee as you enjoy the iconic wildlife art of Charley Harper and his unique view of wildlife and wild places, not through realistic paintings, but by means of stylized drawings and paintings that capture the essence of his subjects using the fewest elements — minimal realism.

At 7:15 p.m., the Brukner Nature Center will hold a lecture presented by the staff of the Ohio Department of Nature Resources Division of Wildlife, sharing their research and findings regarding Ohio’s native wildlife. Information will be given on current research initiatives and how you can help Ohio’s wildlife.

Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC Members and $10 for non-members. All proceeds from this event and the sale of Harper art will support BNC’s own wildlife research projects. The exhibit will also be open to the public during business hours through March 20, 2022.