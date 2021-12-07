Troy Main Street presents on 2021 accomplishments

By Sam Wildow

TROY — Executive Director Andrea Keller of Troy Main Street, Inc. gave a presentation on the organization and the work it did during 2021 at the Troy City Council meeting on Monday evening. The council approved providing funding for Troy Main Street in the amount of $60,000 for the year 2022.

“Troy Main Street is a non-profit organization, and we focus on the revitalization and historic preservation of downtown Troy,” Keller said. “We do this by focusing on what’s called the four points of Main Street, which are economic vitality, design, promotion, and organization. And on behalf of the Troy Main Street staff and board members, I’d like to thank the city of Troy and the Troy City Council members for continuing to support Troy Main Street through grant money each year.”

Keller explained Troy Main Street uses the funds it receives from the city to retain and attract businesses and bring in visitors to the downtown area. She went over some of the organization’s initiatives and accomplishments in 2021, such as continuing the First Friday events, which encourage citizens to spend the first Friday of each month in downtown Troy. Troy Main Street also partnered with the city and/or other organizations on a number of other events, such as GOBA, the Tour de Donut, the Grand Illumination, and so on.

“In 2021, we also planned and implemented our 10th bi-annual Sculptures on the Square program,” Keller said. “We brought 20 sculptures to downtown Troy, and those came from all throughout the United States, and one was from Canada.”

Troy Main Street also worked with two downtown businesses, Mojo’s Bar and Grill and Bakehouse Bread and Cookie Co., to help those businesses receive grants through Heritage Ohio for facade improvements, Keller said. In 2021, Troy Main Street also secured 50 business memberships, 11 business sponsorships, and 15 individual memberships, which also contributed to Troy Main Street’s funding.

Keller also touched on Troy’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) and answered questions about the DORA. Troy Main Street has distributed surveys, which include questions regarding the DORA, to downtown businesses to assess their needs. Troy Main Street expects to receive metrics from businesses that serve alcohol, and other businesses can also provide feedback on the DORA.

Bobby Phillips, fourth ward council member, also asked if there were volunteers picking up trash following Troy Main Street’s events.

“Any time that we have an event, we have volunteers come in afterward and clean up trash. We do that for Grand Illumination, and we do that for Tour de Donut, all those kinds of things,” Keller said. “Then we also, throughout this summer, offered Green Team.” The Green Team includes different organizations that would come throughout the summer to pick up trash for a couple hours. Troy Main Street’s board also hosted downtown clean-up days, Keller said.

“It’s a joy working with Troy Main Street,” Mayor Robin Oda said.

Projects, new year items approved

During the council’s regular meeting, the council approved legislation in preparation for upcoming projects and for the new year.

The council authorized the city to bid the Madison Street Lift Station Rehabilitation Project. The rehabilitation project is not to exceed $585,466. The funds for the repairs were included in the 2021 budget, but due to the project potentially getting awarded in 2022, the funds were also included in the 2022 budget. The repairs are also partially being funded through a Community Development Block Grant.

Next, the council authorized the city to bid the West Main Street traffic signal poles for phase one of the West Main Street improvement project. The cost is not to exceed $300,000. This cost was budgeted for 2021.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington previously explained the city is running into supply chain issues, noting that traffic poles are on back order. The city wanted to bid the traffic signals separate from the construction of the improvement project with a few months lead time in order to ensure the city receives them in time. The city will be replacing 44 poles, including traffic poles, mast arms, and pedestrian signal poles, during phase one of the West Main Street project.

Following that, the council authorized the Board of Recreation of the city of Troy to enter into a contract with the Troy Recreation Association, Inc. for recreation services in 2022 in the amount of $29,000. The council also authorized funding for the Troy Development Council in the amount of $140,000 for the year 2022.

The council also approved its 2022 budget on Monday after holding its second reading.

The council approved salary ordinances for police officers, sergeants, and captains, as well as non-bargaining unit employees and FLSA-exempt employees, that included 3% cost of living increases each year between 2022 and 2024.

Next, the council approved a reappropriation ordinance for 2021. The council then approved the final acceptance of the Blackmore-Hill Annexation, approximately 12.524 acres from Concord Township. The land is located on the west side of Barnhart Road.

The council suspended the three-reading rule on all legislation.

Also on Monday, during Titterington’s report at the end of the meeting, he said city offices will be closed on Dec. 23, Dec. 24, and Dec. 31 for the holidays. He said the city will also have the regularly scheduled pickups for recycling and trash.

The next meeting of the Troy City Council will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 20 in council chambers at City Hall, located at 100 S. Market St.

The Troy City Council committees will meet at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 in council chambers at City Hall.