Troy Christian seeks track coach; Johnson, Staggs receive OCCAC honors; Piqua girls drop game

TROY — Troy Christian High School is seeking a head coach for both boys and girls track and field.

Anyone interested should contact Director of Athletics Jeff Sakal at jsakal@tcmail.org

Edison duo

receives honors

Edison State women college basketball players Kailah Johnson and Whitney Staggs were honored as the last two Players of the Week by the OCCAC.

Johnson (Notre Dame Academy) was honored for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 5.

Johnson connected on 9-of-15 (60 percent) shots from the floor and 6-of-7 (86 percent) at the charity stripe to net 24 points in an 88-64 Edison State triumph. She also hauled in eight boards, three on the offensive glass, four steals, and three assists in 30 minutes of action.

Staggs (Whetstone) received the honor for the week of Nov. 22-28.

Staggs registered a double-double in both Charger victories last week. She opened with 18 points, 10 rebounds against UC Clermont before coming back with 27 points and 10 boards at MU Hamilton. Staggs converted on 61 percent (22-36) of her shots en route to the 22.5 points per game average. She added five assists and three steals while committing just two turnovers in 61 minutes played.

Piqua girls

drop game

BELLEFONTAINE — The Piqua girls basketball team found the going tough on the road Monday night, losing to Bellefontaine 45-5.

The Lady Indians, 0-4, will host Tippecanoe Wednesday in MVL action.

Piqua trailed 13-1, 23-3 and 33-5 at the quarter breaks.