Tipp Council accepts OneOhio settlement agreement with Jansen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TIPP CITY — A resolution to accept the terms of a settlement agreement with Jansen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson was approved at Tipp City Council’s regular meeting Monday evening.

The settlement is the OneOhio Subdivision Settlement, in accordance with the OneOhio Memorandum of Understanding and consistent with the terms of the July 21, 2021 National Opioid Settlement Agreement. The resolution authorizes City Manager Tim Eggleston to execute the settlement participation agreement for the settlement on behalf of the city of Tipp City.

“Council has seen one (settlement) similar to this, this is just a different company than what we dealt with last time, and the state of Ohio through its partners in litigation think they have come up with a settlement,” Law Director Jonathan Freeman said. “The city may get between $12,000 and $17,000 if this were to go through.”

Council member Kathryn Huffman asked what would be done with the money. Eggleston said that he believed the money would go to the general fund. City Finance Director John Green said the city has a DUI fund that the funds could go toward and be used for education and enforcement regarding drug use and addiction.

The resolution passed unanimously in a 6-0 vote, with council member Mike Jackson absent from the meeting.

Council also unanimously approved the following legislation at Monday’s meeting:

• An ordinance amending and modifying the 2021 Annual Operating Budget to appropriate additional monies for various unanticipated events which have occurred during the course of the City’s 2021 fiscal year. Green said that there is a possibility for a small deficit, but expects it to be less than $100,000;

• An ordinance authorizing Eggleston to take all necessary steps to negotiate and enter into an asset purchase agreement for the sale of the transmission facilities to AMPT. Eggleston emphasized that only the transmission lines would be sold, and the assets are worth an estimated $5,949,270;

• An ordinance approving the final plan of the Fieldstone Place Subdivision, Phase Three located on part of Inlot #4117, consisting of 16 lots;

• A resolution amending the current established compensation for Clerk of Council Janice Bates, effective Nov. 1, 2021. The resolution authorizes a 3% pay increase to Bates; and

• A resolution modifying the employee agreement with Council and Eggleston to increase Eggleston’s bi-weekly salary effective Nov. 17, 2021.

The next meeting of Tipp City Council will be held Monday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Following the meeting, the public is invited to a Christmas party to meet the newly elected members of council.