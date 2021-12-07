Maalouf rolls perfect game for Tippecanoe bowlers

TROY — Tippecanoe bowler Colin Maalouf got his season off to a perfect start Monday in a match with Greenville at Troy Bowl Lanes.

Maalouf rolled a 300 game and followed it with a 238 for a 538 series in a 2,018-1,657 win over Stebbins in MVL action.

Brenden Lupton had games of 203 and 159 for a 362 series and Dillen Swartz rolled games of 144 and 174 for a 318 series.

Zach Clune had games of 153 and 149 for a 302 series and Noah Johnson had games of 99 and 112 for a 211 series.

Tipp rolled baker games of 151 and 136.