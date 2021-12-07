Food Science and Technology Teams compete in Columbus

For the Miami Valley Today

COLUMBUS — On Saturday, Dec. 4, four members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the State Food Science and Technology Career Development Event hosted at the Ohio State University in Columbus.

The Food Science and Technology Team members were Isaac Beal, Adilyn Richter, Emma Sutherly, and Braden Zekas. The team placed fourth in the state and earned a banner for the agriculture classroom. Zekas was the highest placing individual from Miami East, placing 10th overall.

During the contest, the team members were asked to complete a product development scenario in which they calculated the nutritional facts for a new food product and designed a new package. Also, they completed an aroma identification section, took a test on their knowledge of food science, responded to mock customer complaint scenarios, identified sanitation errors in the food industry, identified common food flavorings, and completed a taste sensory test.