Dog tags on sale now

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County dog tags for 2022 went on sale Dec. 1. All dogs in the state of Ohio must be tagged. All dogs who have reached three months of age must be registered with the county. Owners have 30 days after acquiring a dog to get a tag. Proceeds from the tag sales are used exclusively to fund the Miami County Animal Shelter. Miami County Animal Shelter is located at 1110 N. Co. Rd. 25A in Troy.

The registration fee for the 2022 tag is $16 for a one-year tag, the three-year tag is $48, and the permanent tag is $160. Three-year and permanent tags are available for dog(s) in addition to the traditional one-year tag.

The last day to purchase tags at the regular price is Jan. 31. Tags purchased after Jan. 31, 2022 are charged an additional $16 penalty.

One-year license can be purchased at the Miami County Animal Shelter. The one-year, three-year, and permanent dog license can be purchased at the Auditors Office or online through the auditor’s website. Owners should be aware that tags are not refundable in the event of the death of the dog or the dog runs away.

For your convenience, one-year tags can also be purchased at Siegel’s Country Store, 242 E. Broadway, Covington, and the Troy License Bureau, 1275C Experiment Farm Rd., Troy.

One-year, three-year, and permanent dog tags may also be ordered by mail. To use this option, print the form from the auditor’s website. Complete the form and enclose a check or money order for the fees. Mail the completed form and payment to the Miami County Auditor’s Office at 201 West Main St., Troy, OH 45373.

To purchase tags online go to: www.miamicountyohio.gov (choose Online Dog Licensing) from the Auditors page. Tags purchased online will be mailed to you. A small processing and postage fee will be charged when using this payment method.

The fee for a kennel license is $80. Kennel licenses purchased after Jan. 31, 2022 are charged an additional $80 penalty. In-person kennel licenses can be purchased from the Miami County Animal Shelter. Kennel licenses can also be ordered by mail. To use this option, print the form from the auditor’s website. Complete the from and enclose a check or money order for the fees. Mail the completed form and payment to the Miami County Animal Shelter at 1110 N. Co. Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

For in-person purchases, tags are always available without a handling fee during regular hours of operation at the Auditor’s Office and the Animal Shelter (cash or check only).