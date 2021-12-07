Armed Piqua man arrested after attempted break-in

Staff reports

SIDNEY — A Piqua man allegedly attempting to break into a Sidney residence was arrested just after midnight Monday after an intense struggle with Shelby County deputies. The suspect was arrested at his vehicle, which was found to contain a loaded AR-15 rifle and handgun, along with a large sword inside.

Bryce T. Slack, 30, is incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail on two counts of assault on peace officer, felonies of the fourth degree. According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye’s press release, the case will be presented to the prosecutor at the next grand jury review for more charges.

On Monday, Dec. 6, at approximately 12:50 a.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from 1372 Stephens Road in reference to an individual attempting to break into the residence.

The caller told dispatch the suspect was his cousin Bryce T. Slack, who was known to have some mental health issues and Slack had made threats he was going to kill the victim. Slack was thought to be armed with an AR-15 and a Glock pistol.

The victim advised that Slack has made threats to him previously, and on Sunday, Dec. 5, the victim received a call from his uncle telling him Slack left his residence. Slack reportedly said he was going to go kill the victim. Slack arrived at the residence and was allegedly beating on the front door while holding a sword and went to the garage door where he continued to beat on the door.

Upon arrival of deputies, they found Slack at the back of his vehicle with the trunk up. They ordered Slack to put his hands up, which he did not comply with. Slack started yelling at the deputy “Shoot Me,” which Slack was later tasered twice, with both incidents having no effect on Slack, the release said.

Both deputies had to struggle with Slack for approximately five minutes, and with the help of the victim, they were able to get him secured in handcuffs. Both Slack and the deputies incurred minor injuries during the struggle.

It was later found that Slack had an AR-15 rifle with a fully loaded magazine in the trunk of his vehicle, which was where Slack was seen as the first deputy arrived. The AR-15 was found with its safety off, with a loaded magazine in the gun, with an empty chamber. Another AR-15 20-round-magazine was also found in the trunk near the weapon. Deputies also found a Glock model 20 (10mm) handgun loaded with one round in the chamber and six rounds total in the gun in the glove compartment of the vehicle. Another large katana-style sword was found in the front passenger seat.

Slack was transported to Wilson Health by deputies to be checked out prior to being incarcerated. He was cleared and transported to the Shelby County Jail.

“While this incident did end up well, the training of the deputies and their awareness made this situations outcome better than what could have happened,” said Frye in the release. “If Slack had taken the gun or sword out of the trunk when the deputy arrived on scene, this incident could have had a completely different outcome.

“I am grateful for my deputies’ safety and applaud them for keeping everyone safe as they took control of Slack without further incident,” Frye continued.