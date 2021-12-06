Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center to hold silent wreath and craft auction on Dec. 8

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is hosting its first annual holiday wreath and crafts silent auction on Wednesday, Dec. 8, offering the community a wide range of holiday décor to bid on to adorn their homes.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Troy Rehab, 512 Crescent Drive, in Troy. The auction includes free hors d’oeuvres and beverages for attendees. There will be approximately 30 wreaths and 10 craft items to bid on, made by community members and the Troy Rehab staff..

All proceeds from the virtual event will go towards Christmas gifts for the Troy Rehab residents, some of whom do not have living relatives or others who they exchange gifts with at the holidays.

“Decorating for the holidays puts lots of people in a festive mood and having nicely designed wreaths and crafts, such as decorated barn shutters and wine rings, gives a nice look to homes and helps save time,” said Troy Rehab administrator Troy Hutchinson. “This event is one of the special ways we celebrate the season with our community.”

How the silent wreath auction works

Photos of some of the decorated holiday wreaths and crafts will be displayed in advance and during the event on a Facebook page (link below). People will have the opportunity to bid on the individual wreaths and crafts live in person, or through a Facebook Live page, and the highest bidder for each will “win” that piece. Bidders do not need to be present to win, and they will be notified to pick up their pieces.

To see some of the wreaths and crafts, or to bid remotely during the event, visit this Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Troy-Rehabilitation-and-Healthcare-330037167642167

Troy Rehab & Healthcare Center provides a broad spectrum of care, including short- and long-term care and rehabilitation, in an intimate and compassionate environment. The center is known for its focus on providing hometown care with a commitment to fully integrating with the healthcare needs of the Troy community.

Donated Wreaths or Craft Pieces Being Accepted

People are welcome to donate a holiday wreath or crafts of any size. They can be delivered to Troy Rehab’s front desk by Dec. 6. Donations are very much appreciated.

To donate a wreath or craft, and for questions about viewing or bidding on the items, contact Troy Rehab’s Shonica Bowermeister at 937-335-7161 or SBowermeister@TroyCareCenter.com.