Troy bowlers sweep Greenville; Covington wrestlers second at Dayton Christian

GREENVILLE — The Troy bowling teams swept Greenville Saturday.

The boys won 2,236-1,856.

Troy rolled baker games of 213 and 179 to get out to a big lead and cruised to the win.

Carson Helman led Troy with games of 278 and 205 for a 483 series.

Bruce Massingill had games of 224 and 185 for a 409 series.

Logan Smith and Tyler Stoltz had matching 297 series.

Smith had games of 172 and 125 and Stoltz had games of 159 and 138.

Ethan Blanchard rolled a 200 game and Isaac Witz added a 158 game.

Troy girls won 2,247-1,641.

Troy rolled baker games of 154 and 233 to open a 71-pin lead.

Kylie Schmil led the Trojans, rolling games of 244 and 246 for a 490 series.

Kayleigh McMullen added games of 233 and 224 for a 457 series.

Kiandra Smith had games of 151 and 169 for a 320 series and Morgan Shilt rolled games of 167 and 95 for a 262 series.

Kristin Sadam had a 193 game and Aiyana Godwin rolled a 132 game.

Buccs, Eagles

wrestle at DC

DAYTON — Despite missing six starters, the Covington wrestling team took second at the Dayton Christian Invitational Saturday.

Covington had three champions.

Carson Taylor (106) went 5-0 with five pins, Michael Hagen (120) went 4-0 with four pins and Connor Sindelir (165) went 4-0 with three pins.

Taking second were Scott Blumenstock (285) and Izaiah Sherman (190).

Blumenstock was 3-1 with three pints and Sherman was 4-1 with two pins.

Caleb Miller (150) went 3-1 with three pins to finish fourth.

Brian Morrison (126), Luke Brown (150) and Hayden Barker (220) all won matches with Brown and Barker recording pins.

Covington will wrestle at the Bellefontaine Invitational Saturday.

Troy Christian finished sixth.

Winning for Troy Christian were Kyle Schroer (113), Troy Kennedy (144), Connor Havil (190) and Lee Burkett (215).

Schroer was 4-0 with two pins, Kennedy was 5-0 with four pins, Havil was 5-0 with three pins and Burkett was 5-0 with four pins.

Wiley wins

at Marysville

MARYSVILLE — Piqua’s Averi Wiley (100 pounds) went 2-0 to win at the Marysville Girls Kickoff wrestling tournament.

She pinned Ramona Loy-Whiteker of Whetstone in 16 seconds and Summer Batts of Reynoldsburg in 20 seconds.