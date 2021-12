Lisa Santucci, Grace McGann, and Katie Worthep from the Tipp City Public Library put the finishing touches on “their” Christmas tree at the Tipp City Community Park on Monday as they try to stay warm. This is the second year for the project that was begun last year by Tipp City City Manager Tim Eggleston. There are currently 62 trees lining the driveway, but city employee Dawn Gross said that there is room for a few addition trees if anyone is interested. The cost is $60 per tree.