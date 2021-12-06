PHS Vocal Department presenting holiday concerts, 20th annual Cookie Walk

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua High School Vocal Department will be presenting its holiday concerts, “Home for the Holidays,” and 20th annual Cookie Walk on Sunday, Dec. 12. The performances will take place in the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts. The Cookie Walk will be held in the Piqua High School Commons where two different sizes of pre-wrapped plates of cookies will be available for purchase.

The concerts will feature several guest musicians which include the Gotham City Brass Quintet, as well as David Broerman, organist. The choirs are conducted by director, Tom Westfall and assistant high school director, Hayley Hoss. The accompanist for the choirs is Carol Palmer.

Performances will include the Men’s Chorus at 2 p.m., Women’s Chorus at 3 p.m., and the Concert Choir at 4 p.m. These concerts are free and open to the public. If there are any questions, contact Tom Westfall at PHS during school hours at 937-773-6314 (ext. 1030) or email at westfallt@piqua.org.