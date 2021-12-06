Miami County YMCA offers Holiday Day Camp

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a Winter Holiday Day Camp Program for first through sixth graders. Kindergarteners with older siblings attending may also participate.

Camp will run Dec. 20, 21, and 22 with pickup and drop-off at the Robinson Branch and Dec. 23, 27, 28, 29 and 30 at the Piqua and Robinson Branches. Participants can enroll in any of the days they choose with each day beginning at 9 a.m. and finishing at 4 p.m. Each day has a special activity planned such as ice skating at Hobart Arena, bowling at Troy Bowl, roller skating at 36 Skate, watching a Movie at Cinemark, playing at Englewood Fun Center, visiting Boonshoft Museum, or going to Get Air, along with swimming and gym games. An informational flyer with specific daily activities is available through schools and at each branch.

Register at either branch or over the phone. The Piqua branch can be reached at (937) 773-9622, and the Robinson branch can be reached at (937) 440-9622. Cost is $25 per day for members and $32 per day for non-members.

For further questions and information, contact Abigail Ngoza-Jordan at 778-5247 or a.jordan@miamicountyymca.net or Gage Uderman at 440-9622 or g.uderman@miamicountyymca.net.