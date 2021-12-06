Maria Greenham House in Historic Holiday Tour

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Maria Greenham house, located at 228 W. Ash St. in Piqua, will be one of the houses featured in the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association’s Historic Holiday Tour on Dec. 11.

Now owned by Nancy Mullenbrock and the home to Ameriprise Financial at 228 W. Ash St. in downtown Piqua, the Maria Greenham House was originally established in 1853. This Greek Revival-style home was built for Maria Greenham, widow of Nicholas Greenham. Greenham was a well-known businessman and the first warden, along with Col. John Johnston, of St. James Episcopal Church.

Many of the original walls are three bricks thick. When major exterior work was done in 2005, what appears to be the original oak-hewn rain gutters were found, and are still there, under the roof extensions. A porch addition that had been added along the way was also removed exposing the original architecture of the building.

Five doctors have been associated with this building from 1896 to 1994: Dr. Oliver Tydings, Dr. James Murray, Dr. John Beachler Sr., Dr. John Beachler Jr and Alka Shah, MD. The first four doctors lived upstairs and practiced downstairs for part or all of their careers. Per Kyle Fincel of Fincel Door, the first electric garage door in Piqua was installed here for John Beachler, Sr.

Holiday tourists will be treated to apple cider while learning more about the history of this property and its significance to Piqua. The Historic Holiday Tour takes place 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and is once again hosted by the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA).

Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com (search 2021 Historic Holiday Tour) and at Hallmark for $25 per person while supply lasts.