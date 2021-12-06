E.A. Todd House featured on tour

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Queen Anne style home built in 1888 and located at 715 N. Downing St. in Piqua is one of six historic properties featured in the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association’s 2021 Historic Holiday Tour. Architectural features include a Victorian tower, multiple nooks and crannies, original fireplaces, a traditional wrap-around porch, and detailed interior molding.

The original owner, Edgar A. Todd, attended public schools in Piqua, graduating in 1882. He then started working in his family’s wallpaper store located on Main Street, later becoming the secretary and treasurer of the Dayton Natural Gas Company. In 1899, he assisted in the formation of the Piqua Underwear Company with Clarence Langdon and J.M. Cahill. Ten short months later, Todd, alongside Leo M. Flesh, and William P. Orr, purchased the company and renamed it the “Atlas Underwear Company,” making Piqua the “underwear capital of the world.”

The Atlas Underwear Company was located at 821-835 N. Downing St., which has now become a corner park in Piqua. As the company grew, it became a major employer to many individuals and families in the area. Todd served as treasurer and with his dedication and assistance for twenty years, the Atlas Underwear Company grew to be one of the largest manufacturers of underwear in the United States. Todd was also a very prominent community member, actively working on the park board, a member of the Masons, as well as being a part of the Presbyterian Church of Piqua.

Edgar A. Todd married Miss Ida M. McCabe, and they had two children together. The Todds sold their house at 715 N. Downing St. in 1906 to Sarah A. Mundell.

The Historic Holiday Tour takes place 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and is once again hosted by the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association. Tour tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com (search 2021 Historic Holiday Tour) and Readmore’s Hallmark for $25 per person.