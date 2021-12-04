Girls Basketball Roundup

TROY — The third quarter continued to be a probem for the Troy girls basketball team Saturday against West Carrollton.

The Trojans were down six late in the first half and down just eight at half, before losing 64-33 to the Pirates in MVL action.

The loss dropped Troy to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the MVL heading into Wednesday’s game at Xenia.

A putback by Makenzee Maschino had Troy within 24-18 with 2:12 to go in the first half.

West Carrollton scored two points in the final minute to make it 26-18 at halftime.

But, the Pirates outscored Troy 16-6 in the third quarter to go up 42-24 and built on the lead from there.

Madalynn Hughes had 13 points and six rebounds for Troy and Maschino added six points and six rebounds.

Amyannah Tucker had five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots, while Jovie Studebaker had three steals and two blocked shots. Brynn Siler blocked three shots.

Ashiya Moddickes had 22 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for West Carrollton.

Taryn Dewberry scored 13 and Selena Frost added 12 points and three steals.

Maddie Lindsey pulled down five rebounds.

Sidney 73,

Piqua 24

SIDNEY — The Piqua girls basketball team couldn’t recover from a slow start Saturday.

The Indians trailed 33-5, 56-13 and 66-17 at the quarter breaks.

Piqua, 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the MVL, will host Tippecanoe Wednesday.

Covington 63,

Northridge 7

COVINGTON — The Covington girls got off to a fast start to improve to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in the TRC.

The Lady Buccs led 35-2, 51-2 and 57-5 at the quarter breaks.

Claudia Harrington had 21 points, five rebounds and four assists and Carlie Besecker had 13 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.

Gracie Anderson had nine points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals, Claire Fraley had seven points and six rebounds and Maggie Anderson had seven points and five rebounds.

Troy Christian 42,

Riverside 15

TROY — The Troy Christian girls evened its record at 2-2 overall and improved to 2-1 in the TRC

The Eagles led 10-3, 17-7 and 29-11 at the quarter breaks.

Sarah Johnson had 15 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and four blocked shots.

Brooklyn Lavey added 13 points, five rebounds and five steals and Jocey Hill had eight points, four assists and six steals.

Kathleen Johnson had six rebounds and three steals and Gracie Kinser added five rebounds.

Hope Carroll had five steals.

Bradford 46,

Legacy Chr. 31

BRADFORD — Bradford girls basketball coach Chris Besecker picked up his 400th win Saturday as the Lady Railroaders improved to 4-1 overall.

The Railroaders led 14-11, 24-18 and 38-25 at the quarter breaks.

Austy Miller had 16 points, six assists and three steals and Brooklyn Crickmore added 10 points.

Rylee Canan had nine points and three steals, Megan Wood had nine rebounds and Abby Fike had three steals.