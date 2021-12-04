Boys Basketball Roundup

XENIA — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team got a big games from Stanley Clyne and Cole Coppock in a season-opening win over Xenia on the road Friday night.

The Red Devils won 68-58.

Tipp led 21-20 after one quarter and 34-30 at halftime.

The Red Devils stretched the lead to 56-44 after three quarters.

Clyne had 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Coppock had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Josh Dietz had seven points and six rebounds and Jackson Smith had six points and six rebounds.

Gavin Garlitz had six points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Troy Christian 57,

Covington 35

COVINGTON — The Troy Christian boys basketball team improved to 3-0 with a road win Friday night in TRC action.

The Eagles are 1-0 in the conference, while Covington is 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

Troy Christian led 16-4, 33-12 and 43-22 at the quarter breaks.

Parker Penrod had 14 points, six assists, six steals and two blocked shots.

Ben Major had nine points and Noah King scored eight.

Chase Dohme had seven points and four steals and Connor Frye and Frank Rupnik scored six points each.

Northridge 50,

Miami East 48

DAYTON — In an early season TRC showdown, Miami East lost a close game on the road.

The Vikings dropped to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the TRC, while Northridge improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the TRC.

East led 14-7 after one quarter, but trailed 30-23 at halftime.

The Vikings took a 38-35 lead after three quarters, but couldn’t hold on for the win.

Wes Enis had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings, while Jcob Roeth had 14 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

Connor Apple had 10 points, Andrew Crane grabbed six rebounds and Mitchel Kemp had five rebounds.

Milton-Union 47,

Lehman 25

SIDNEY — Milton-Union got a road win in the TRC opener for both teams.

Milton is now 2-0 overall, while Lehman dropped to 1-1.

The Bulldogs led 9-0, 25-12 and 36-18 at the quarter breaks.

Blake Brumbaugh had 18 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Cooper Brown had eight points, eight rebounds and three steals and Ray Copeland grabbed six rebounds.

Landon Bechtel had three steals.

For Lehman, Justin Chapman had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Bethel 86,

Riverside 63

DEGRAFF — The Bethel boys basketball team overcame a slow start in its TRC opener, winning on the road.

The Bees trailed 14-8 after one quarter.

Bethel took a 31-29 halftime lead and increased it to 66-45 after three quarters.

Bradford 59,

National Trail 46

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team won its WOAC opener and evened its record at 1-1.

The Railroaders led 17-7, 32-19 and 42-33 at the quarter breaks.

TV South 71,

Newton 58

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Newton boys basketball team lost its WOAC opener on the road.

The Indians are 0-2 overall.

Newton led 14-9 after one quarter, but fell behind 32-24 at halftime and 52-37 after three quarters.

Chandler Peters scored 19 points and Harold Oburn added 13 points.