Where to find your Christmas trees; Local businesses offering spruces, firs

By Haylee Pence

hpence@aimmediamidwest.com

MIAMI VALLEY — “O’ Christmas Tree, O’ Christmas Tree!”

With the holidays rapidly approaching and the Christmas spirit growing, Christmas trees are at the centers of homes celebrating the holiday. Besides the big chain stores, live Christmas trees are found throughout the Miami Valley and can provide lasting family memories of time spent together.

If you’re looking to find a tree that can be planted after the winter season, you can pick out a Frasier fir tree at Andy’s Garden, located in Troy. The cost of the trees range from $99.99 to $119.99 depending on the size of the tree you pick. According to an employee, “sales have been excellent.” Besides Christmas trees, Andy’s Garden sells wreaths, pine roping, and greens, which are cut-offs of trees that can be used for porch pots. They also have a “huge selection of excellent poinsettias and Christmas cacti,” said the employee. They also have a gift shop available with Christmas home décor items, including ornaments. Andy’s Garden is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Another option for a planted tree is Chaney’s Nursery, also in Troy. Chaney’s Nursery’s selection of live trees includes 3-to-5-foot Norway Spruce, Black Hill Spruce, and White Pine. These trees are a “regular $150, but are currently on sale for $105,” according to an employee. They also sell a variety of shrubs and perennials. Chaney’s Nursery is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are closed on Sunday.

Meadow View Growers, based out of New Carlisle, has pre-cut, 6-foot Blue Spruces, along with planted tree options in a variety of tree species. The pre-cut Blue Spruces are $79.99. The planted tree options start at $29.99 for their 2-foot Black Hill Spruce, and end at $350 for their outdoor-only Ball and Burlap Christmas trees, according to their Marketing and Events Manager Bryna Chandler. She also stated their “most popular” option is a Norway Spruce, which starts out at $104.99. Meadow View Growers’ sales has seen an “increase” because they “have seen an increase in those wanting living Christmas trees which they can plant after the holidays.” Besides Christmas trees, they also sell poinsettias, holiday plants, cypress trees, Christmas cacti, and other gifts. “[They] offer workshops and hands-on classes to create custom decorations for the holidays,” Chandler said. They are open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sunday.

Finally, Fulton Farms is wrapping up their season at 5 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 5. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to their owner, Jim Fulton, they sell mostly Canaan fir trees, which are $50. These trees are planted when they are about 1 foot and take years to grow. Fulton said, “They can take up to eight years to grow.” Fulton Farms is known for selling their produce, strawberries, which begin in May, sweet corn in July, and pumpkins for the Halloween season.

“There are a couple days each year where we hold special events and festivals,” Fulton said.

One common message from each of these shops is that there is a limited supply of live Christmas trees this year. So, if you’re looking for a tree, use this guide to pick out the best option for you and your family.