Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center invites public to annual Silent Wreath Auction

VERSAILLES — Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center will hold their annual Silent Wreath Auction from Dec. 6 to 9.

All proceeds from the virtual event will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association’s Fight to End Alzheimer’s.

Photos of decorated holiday wreaths will be displayed on Versailles’s Facebook page. People will have the opportunity to bid on the wreaths from Dec. 6 to 9; the highest bidder will “win” the wreath. Winners will be notified on Dec. 10 and can arrange for immediate pickup.

To participate, visit Versailles’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Versailles-Rehabilitation-and-Healthcare-Center-758898737812210/, click on the Silent Wreath Auction post and use the QR code to view the wreath photos and bid on them.

“Each year, everyone loves our Wreath Auction!” said Versailles’ Carol Lyons, LNHA, administrator. “The holiday event is one special way that we celebrate the season while remembering those affected by Alzheimer’s and supporting efforts to end the disease. Plus, the decorated wreaths always add lots of sparkle to homes during the holidays.”

