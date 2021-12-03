UVCC hosts successful open house

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center hosted its annual open house on Thursday, Dec. 2 for prospective students and their families. Sophomore enrollment for the 2022-23 school year opened at 6 p.m., and it was met with unprecedented success.

“In the first 90 minutes, we enrolled 612 students, and over 670 students in the first 24 hours,” said Jason Haak, superintendent. “We can see that students and parents in Miami and Shelby counties are seeing the truly great opportunities that career technical training provides.”

The Upper Valley Career Center prepares students to succeed in both college and careers with academic and technical skills, certifications, work-based learning experiences, and advanced educational opportunities.

“We are so proud of our staff for the quality training that they provide,” said Haak, “and the relationships that they have developed with business partners in our region is phenomenal. It’s those relationships that really set our school apart and allow us to achieve the success that we are seeing currently.”

The Upper Valley Career Center is dedicated to the mission of providing the highest quality and most technologically advanced educational opportunities for students in a professional caring environment while networking with the communities they serve.

For more information, visit www.uppervalleycc.org.