Tippecanoe Middle School Garden Club wins award

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Middle School Garden Club won the Dayton Regional Green competition “The Giving Garden.” The students and their advisor Dale Bonifas received recognition last week at Dayton’s Top of the Market. The Giving Garden challenged businesses, schools, and individuals to create a garden space and then donate the produce from the garden to a local food bank. The students of the TMS Garden Club donated more than 150 pounds of fresh produce to Needy Basket of Southern Miami County located in Tipp City. The top award includes $1,800 to develop further and improve the TMS Courtyard and Garden.