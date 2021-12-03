St. Paul’s participating in Historic Holiday Tour

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — St. Paul’s Church, located at 500 N. Downing St. in Piqua, is delighted to participate in the 2021 Piqua-Caldwell Historic Holiday Tour from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Holiday tourists will be greeted with beautiful sounds of the season even before they reach the threshold of the church as musicians playing brass instruments will welcome guests at the entryway. Once in the sanctuary, tourists will be treated to a continuous concert of holiday music to include a variety of vocalists and organ music. While moving throughout the church guests will also be treated to freshly baked cookies, a cup of coffee or hot apple cider.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Church was established Oct. 18, 1846. The current building’s corner stone was placed in June of 1868. Over the years there have been several remodels, the most significant in 1921 with the addition of the beautiful stain glass windows. The church is currently celebrating its 175th anniversary and many church members will be on hand to answer questions about this historic property during the tour.

Pastor Dr. Keith Gebhart, and worship director Jason Townsend, along with St. Paul’s Church Council President, Steve Schulz, invite you to tour this beautiful church and learn about its rich history.

To purchase tickets to see this historic property along with five others, visit Readmore’s Hallmark in Piqua or Eventbrite.com (search 2021 Historic Holiday Tour) to purchase tickets online. Tickets are $25 per person.