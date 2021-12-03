St. Boniface to hold 25th Annual Quilt Raffle

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — This year’s full-size (68×90”) quilt top, Grandmother’s Flower Garden, was partially pieced by Dorothy Peltier Kroger and donated by her daughter, Joann Lyons. Dorothy was a sister to St. Boniface members Paul Peltier, Sr. and Charlene Olds; aunt to Paul and Chuck Peltier. The piecing of the quilt was finished by Betty Bell Elliott. She also sandwiched the quilt top, batting, and backing. It was quilted by St. Boniface parishioners and friends: Connie Bonifas, Betty Elliott, Rose Hemm, Dolores Latham, Cindy Nelson, Gloria Stonerock, and Deb Tyler.

A “Hydrangea” lap quilt, cross-stitched by Peg Bell White, will be auctioned, too. It was machine quilted by Janet Lee and bound by her daughter, Michelle Patrizio. The first name drawn will have his/her choice of the two quilts; the second name wins the remaining quilt.

Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Raffle tickets may be purchased by dropping off/sending donation to St. Boniface Parish, 310 S. Downing, Piqua, Ohio 45356. Please include name/phone number and write “quilt” on the envelope. Quilt raffle tickets can also be purchased online at stbonifaceoktoberfest.org. The winning tickets will be drawn on Dec. 31, 2021.

All proceeds from the quilt raffle benefit the parish’s Oktoberfest. For additional info, send email to stbonifacequilt@gmail.com or call the parish office at 937-773-1656.