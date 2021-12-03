Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Nov. 30

UNRULY: A deputy was dispatched to an unruly juvenile complaint at 5:18 p.m. on the 300 block of West Main Street in Fletcher. The juvenile was issued a citation.

HARASSMENT: A deputy took a telecommunications harassment complaint over the phone. This is an active investigation at this time.

AGENCY ASSIST: A deputy responded to the area of Parkview Drive near Southside Drive in Troy to assist the Ohio State Patrol at 10:06 p.m. The patrol unit had a vehicle stop, and the driver fled on foot. An information report was completed.

Dec. 1

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was dispatched at 1:16 a.m. to the 5000 block of West State Route 55 in Union Township in reference to a suspicious person. The suspicious person left the scene. The home and area was checked and cleared. No charges filed.

EXTORTION: A subject reported he received several text messages from a suspect extorting money from him in the form of Amazon gift cards or by using Cash App.

UNRULY: A deputy responded at 7:14 a.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street in Fletcher in reference to an unruly juvenile. After investigation, the juvenile was charged with unruly. This case is pending.

FOUND: A deputy responded to the 10000 block of North State Route 48 in reference to a recovered stolen vehicle out of Shelby County. The vehicle was not occupied and was located by the registered owner. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the address, processed the vehicle, and then released it back to the registered owner. This case is closed.

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded at 10:12 a.m. to the 6000 block of South Shiloh Road in Union Township in reference to a disturbance complaint. After further investigation, one male was warned for menacing and trespassed from the address. This case is closed.

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded at 1:18 p.m. on the 600 block of West Evanston Road in Monroe Township in reference to a trespassing complaint. After investigation, a male was warned for trespassing and removed from the property. This case is closed.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the Bethel High School on an unruly juvenile complaint. Upon further investigation, a juvenile was charged with criminal damage and being unruly.

Dec. 2

DRUG OFFENSE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail in reference to a drug offense complaint at 1:04 a.m. An inmate had brought a suspected controlled substance into the secure area of the facility. Charges pending laboratory analysis of the substance.