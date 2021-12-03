Guess what’s new in reading

By Marianne Murray Guess

ENGLEWOOD — Christmas time is here and so are popular book signings from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 11 at New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe. Here’s a chance for you to connect with new books and have a chance to meet a favorite author, ask them questions and let them sign your book or more. Also, this is a perfect time to think about some excellent books for you to put under the Christmas tree. Let’s look at four Ohio authors I think you might like.

J.E. IRVIN: She is a career educator and an award-winning writer of the Hopewell Mysteries series, which includes “The Dark End of the Rainbow,” “The Rules of the Game,” and “The Strange Disappearance of Rose Stone.” Her newest is “A Principle of Light,” which is about a sweeping tale of strangers caught in the turbulent spring and summer in Turkey. A widowed Turkish poet and an American photographer are thrown together when they witness a bombing in Istanbul. Irvin said, “I recently wrote a 50,000-word novel in 30 days,” and also said, “I always try to keep at least two manuscripts in progress.” Believe me, that would wear me out!

GREG HENSLEN: Henslen is an author of 31 books including five books of the “Frank Harper Mysteries” series and three other novels. He also writes original screenplays and manuals covering binge guides for popular movies and TV shows such as “Game of Thrones” and “Mr Robot.” Henslen’s new book is “Back to the Future,” which is a trilogy that was written during the last few months of the pandemic. He says he enjoys writing late at night, after everyone else has gone to bed and the house is quiet.

CARLIE YATES: Yates has been writing stories since she was in fifth grade, convinced if she didn’t get her thoughts and characters down on paper, her head would explode. She has three books of the Entangled series: “Entrapped,” ”Enlightened,” and “Entitled.” Another is “Wrong Number: Time Stands Still Book One.” Talia Emerson doesn’t believe in fate. Doing so would mean saying she was meant to lose her father, her important boy in her life and to completely lose herself. There are now four new “Time Stands Still” books that will be at the book signing. This one writer says she gets a whole lot sweeter when she will be appearing at New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe.

ROBERT BRUNDRETT: Brundrett joined the U. S. Navy at the height of the Vietnam War in 1969. He was a Navy advisor to the Republic of Vietnam’s Navy in 1972. His first book was “Vietnam On My Mind,” a collection of short stories of human endeavor taking place in South Vietnam. His second book is “Girl From the Racetrack — A Novel of the Vietnam War,” his first full-length novel. It’s about an American serviceman during the Vietnam War and a Vietnamese girl who works as a racetrack jockey and how their love flourishes despite the war. They finally break the bands of war but not before a lie by an enemy agent threatened to derail their future. Brundrett said, “They say you should write about something you know, and I have quite a bit of knowledge about Vietnam.” This is a book you should read.

Come join us on Dec. 11 and meet the authors at New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe. We’re located at 856 Union Boulevard across from Kroger. You can contact the bookshop at newoldepages@earthlink.net or 937-832-3022. As I’ve said before, giving a book is a thoughtful gift. Remember, candy, flowers or a toy don’t last, but books do. Have a holly, jolly holiday, and a very happy reading, everyone!