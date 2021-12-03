Area briefs

Road closure planned

MIAMI COUNTY — Kessler-Frederick Road will be closed between Frederick-Garland Road and Old Springfield Road in Montgomery County on Dec. 6 through Dec. 17 for a culvert replacement.

DIY Gingerbread Scrub program planned

TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for its DIY Gingerbread Scrub program at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, at the library. Get into the season of giving by whipping up a this super simple craft using sugar, coconut oil, and spices. Perfect to spoil yourself or as a DIY holiday present, a jar ready to gift to family and friends. All supplies are provided. This program is for adults. Registration is required and available online at tmcpl.org or get more information by calling the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 117.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 117 or visit its website at www.tmcpl.org.

TMCS offering Pilates

TIPP CITY — TMCS is offering a six-week Pilates class beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 9-10 a.m. Andrew Wingert, a certified BASI Pilates instructor, will teach the classes at the TMCS building located at 3 E. Main Street, Tipp City. Visit tmcomservices.org for more information and to register. The cost per session is $60 for Tipp City residents and $62 for non-residents. Class size is limited so early registration is recommended. Visit tmcomservices.org to pay and register.

Blood drives planned

MIAMI COUNTY — The following blood drives have been set:

• The Bradford High School community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 16 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, staff, parents and community members. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• The Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1501 East Ash St., Piqua.

The holiday season is an important time to donate. Many businesses and organizations are not hosting blood drives due to continued COVID-19 related restrictions and people are often distracted from donating during this busy time of holiday activities and travel.

The season of giving is a good time to give back. CBC asks community members to consider becoming a blood donor, donating more often, becoming a platelet or plasma donor, or sponsoring a blood drive. Call (937) 461-3220 to learn how you can help.