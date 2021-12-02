Piqua Community Foundation awards $22,700 in Donnelly Advised grants

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation recently awarded grants from the Donnelly Advised Fund totaling $22,700 to 18 organizations that serve Piqua residents.

Richard Donnelly established the Donnelly Advised Fund, along with others at the foundation, in 2008. The grant award decisions are made by a donor-appointed committee annually based upon community needs; there is no application process.

“The committee and I enjoy meeting in the fall each year to determine how best to utilize the fund to serve the Piqua community,” Donnelly said. “The awards we make represent a broad range projects that benefit Piqua residents and improve our community. It’s a true pleasure to share from the advised fund each year.”

The organizations receiving 2021 Donnelly Advised grants are:

• American Legion Post 184 for the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad

• American Legion Post 184 Ambulance Fund

• The Bethany Center

• The Edison Foundation for the nursing scholarship

• Forest Hill Cemetery Fund of the Piqua Community Foundation

• Greene Street Church food pantry

• The Little Kinger Fund of the Piqua Community Foundation

• MainStreet Piqua

• Miami County Dental Clinic

• Miami County YMCA

• Piqua Arts Council

• Piqua Area Chamber Foundation for the Garden Tribe Schoolyard Garden

• Piqua Civic Band

• Piqua Compassion Network

• Protecting Our Water Ways

• Salvation Army for the needs bank and summer feeding program

• Upper Miami Valley Young Life

• YWCA Piqua

Jeff Lange of Protecting Our Water Ways (POWW) said that the support of the Donnelly Advised Fund is used to cover programmatic expenses such as vehicle registration, insurance, maintenance, fuel and supplies to orchestrate successful sweeps of local waters.

“In 18 years, POWW volunteers have removed over 198,250 pounds of trash and have worked over 12,500 community man hours,” Lange said. “Thanks to Mr. Donnelly, the Piqua Community Foundation, local businesses, our sponsors, and POWW volunteers, our citizens can enjoy much cleaner waters!”

To learn more about the Donnelly Funds and other programs of the Piqua Community Foundation, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org.